|
|
KRAMER ROBERT L.
A life well lived by Ray Kramer ended with a trip home to his beloved wife, Flo; mother, Irene; dad, Bill; brother, Herb; and a score of family and good friends on August 13, 2019. Ray's life of love, service, joy, contentment, curiosity and country music started just prior to the stock market crash. A self-taught guitarist, he played his country music with the Tumbleweeds on Saturday mornings on KDKA Radio, was a corporal in the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan during the Korean War, returning to his job at PPG Ind. Despite the stock market crash, his life was rich in love and the bank of his heart full. He was the bestest daddy to Deb (Jim) Kirby, Diane (Jim) Schaub, Donna (Steve) Scott, Sue (Tom) Rutkowski and Sharon Bronder; doting GPap to 11 grandchildren; and adoring Great GPap to 22 little ones. Ray will be missed by all, especially his loving and caring companion of 14 years, Mary Kubiak. His motto in life is "Laughter makes you laugh longer." The celebration of his life will be Friday from 3-8 p.m. at CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, please send a small commemorative to the St. Paul's Cemetery Benevolent Care Fund (2826 Crosby Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216) or the VFW, Post 1810 (3801 Saw Mill Run Blvd., Brentwood, PA 15227).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019