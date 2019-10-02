Home

Robert L. Lupean, Sr., 99, passed away peacefully at home September 28, 2019, in Fleetwood, Pa.  Born in Fredonia, NY, Bob obtained a teaching degree at Fredonia State Normal School. He enlisted in the Army in 1942 and served in the Quartermaster Corps stationed in California where he met the love of his life, Doris Mann, whom he married in 1946. Bob obtained his M.A. in business at the University of Buffalo. He worked as a teacher for two years and then established a career with Prudential and New England life insurance companies. Bob and Doris ultimately settled in Pittsburgh, PA, where they raised their four children. Upon retirement, they moved to Calabash, NC, where Bob enjoyed golfing and his five o'clock happy hour. Bob and Doris relocated to Fleetwood, PA in 2004. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Doris, and daughter, Linda. He will be forever and lovingly remembered by his children, Vicki (Mike) Cefola, Polly (Linda) Lupean and Bob, Jr. (Janey); his grandchildren, Robbie and Alaina (Dillon), and his sister, Gail Drummond, of Dallas, TX. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
