McCOY ROBERT L. "BOB"
Age 91, of Gibsonia, formerly of Cranberry Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in West Monterey, PA on July 26, 1928, the son of the late Claude B. and Jessie V. (Smith) McCoy; husband of the late Marian J. (Terwilliger) McCoy; loving father of Debra L. McCoy and Pamela A. Murphy (David); brother of the late William W. McCoy (surviving spouse Bonnie); and proud grandfather of Kyle R. Murphy. Bob graduated in 1946 from Parker High School and attended Westinghouse Tech from 1947 - 1951 where he earned his Electrical Engineering Certificate. Bob proudly served his country from 1952 - 1953 in the US Army as an MP stationed in Germany. Upon discharge, he returned to Westinghouse (Industrial Relations) and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Bob retired from Westinghouse in 1987 after nearly 40 years of service. In addition to being a Steelers fan, Bob enjoyed hunting and traveling. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a 30 year member of Dutilh United Methodist Church, where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Dutilh United Methodist Church. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020