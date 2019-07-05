MILLER ROBERT L.

Age 78, of Mt. Washington, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Son of the late Anthony and Marie (Kohout) Miller; brother of Carol (the late Richard) Rosenberger and Fred (the late Mary Ranker) Miller; husband of Ruthann (Stockey) Miller; father of Craig and Keith Miller; also survived grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Bob was a Navy Veteran and retired from Boyle Lane Cadillac Dealer as an Auto Body Repairman. He was also an active member of the Teutonia Mannerchor and Republican Club for many years. Friends welcome on Monday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at WM. SLATER AND SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211, where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, at 9:30 a.m. www.slaterfuneral.com.