MORRIS ROBERT L.
Age 87, of Everett, PA formerly Indiana, PA, passed away on November 22, 2019. The son of the late Reverend Raymond L. Morris and Helen Twigg Morris he was born in Dillsburg, PA in 1932. He married Ruth Schenley Morris in Williamsport, PA, October 4, 1958. Robert was a student at Susquehanna University before enlisting in the Army Security Agency during the Korean War. Upon discharge he completed his BA degree at Lycoming College, an MA at Columbia University, and a Ph.D. at West Virginia University. He taught in the public schools of Williamsport, PA, Frostburg State University in Maryland and Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he was the Director of the Center for international Studies and later served as Dean of International Programs. He is credited at IUP with originating many student and faculty exchange programs around the world. He is survived by his wife of 61 years; a daughter, Karen Sue Morris and partner, Donald Lauver in Bedford, PA and a son and daughter-in-law, Gregg and Laura Morris of Venetia, PA. He was especially proud of the accomplishments of his two granddaughters, Meghan and Julia Morris, also of Venetia. He is also survived by brothers, James of Elizabethtown, PA, Raymond and wife, Tammy of Pinehurst, NC; a sister, Marylou Suckling of Mechanicsburg, PA; a sister-in-law, Carol Lynn Morris, of Lebanon, PA; and a brother-in-law, Robert Schenley of Oak Ridge, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jay of Lebanon, PA; brother-in-law, Robert Suckling; and sisters-in-law, Cynthia Schenley and Betty Morris, wife of James Morris. At the deceased's request, there will be no visitation. Online condolences may be made at www.geiselfuneral.com. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Calvary Presbyterian Church, Indiana, PA. Arrangements entrusted to LOUIS GEISEL FUNERAL HOME, Bedford, PA. Memorial contributions can be made to the or the Brian Morden Foundation to fight childhood cancer https:Brianmordenfoundation.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019