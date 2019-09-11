Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
ROBERT L. NATHAN Obituary
NATHAN ROBERT L.

On Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan (Wimmer) Nathan; loving father of Hope Anne Nathan; son of the late Irving and Edna (Goodman) Nathan; brother of Warren (Joan) Nathan; brother-in-law of Lynne (late Dan Hudson) Wimmer and the late Gayle Wimmer. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Friday at 12 Noon. Visitation one hour prior to services (11 a.m. - 12 Noon). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a . www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
