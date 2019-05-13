|
PATTERSON, JR. ROBERT L.
Age 64, of Elliott, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Michelle (Jones) Patterson; father of Nichole (Travis) Kruse and Richard Patterson; grandfather of Olivia and Harper Kruse; brother of the late Mary Jo Schmidt; son of the late Florence and Robert L. Patterson, Sr. Friends received Tuesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until time of Blessing Service at 7:30 p.m. at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Interment private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to Humane Animal Rescue Wildlife Center, 6000 Verona Road, Verona, PA 15147. Add a tribute www. staabfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019