ROBERT L. THOMPSON

ROBERT L. THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON ROBERT L.

Of Ross Twp., on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of 41 years to Patricia A. Connolly Thompson; father of Rebecca Richards, Ronald Thompson and Curtis Thompson; brother of Helen Barker, Mary Ann Haynes, Beaulah Mae Thompson, Francis J. Thompson, Joseph P. Thompson, Eugene Thompson and the late Lola Vance, Cynthia Martin, Emma Jean Barker, Betty Ann Fields and William and Lucian Thompson; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sebastian Church, Tuesday, 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 25, 2019
