NELSON ROBERT LAWRENCE
On Friday, February 14, 2020. Robert Lawrence Nelson, age 67, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Loving son of the late Margaret and Bernard Nelson of Pittsburgh, PA; beloved husband of Linda Nelson (Betts); loving father of Barry (Kim) Nelson, Betsy (Scott) Rosenthal and Bruce (Shawn) Nelson; brother of David Nelson, Wayne Nelson and the late Greg Nelson; son-in-law of Arthur Betts; brother-in-law of Jim and Sandy Krentz and Bobby and Paulette Betts; grandfather of Kameryn, Cassidy, Colton, Chase, Landon, Taylor and Luke; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Hillman Center for Cancer and the stem cell unit at Shadyside Hospital for their extraordinary care and loving support in Robert's final days. In lieu of flowers, Robert and his family ask that you make any donations to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Arrangements made by the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., South Side.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020