White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
2629 Wiley Ave
ROBERT LEE DOLBY Jr.


1961 - 2019
ROBERT LEE DOLBY Jr. Obituary
DOLBY, JR. ROBERT LEE

Age 58, quietly, on July 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen Tipton Dolby; father of Taila, Kayla Dolby; brother of Darren (Bernadette), Bernita Dolby; grandfather of Ava; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, August 2, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 2629 Wiley Ave. 15219. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
