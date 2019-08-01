|
DOLBY, JR. ROBERT LEE
Age 58, quietly, on July 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen Tipton Dolby; father of Taila, Kayla Dolby; brother of Darren (Bernadette), Bernita Dolby; grandfather of Ava; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, August 2, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 2629 Wiley Ave. 15219. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019