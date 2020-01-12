|
|
MAYS ROBERT LEE
Age 75, of Scott Twp., on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Marie A. Vranes Mays; son of the late Robert E. and Ruth E. Komaneski Mays; dear father of Robert, Jr., (Allison) Mays, Andrew Mays, John (Elizabeth) Bowers, Marc (Deb) Bowers; brother of Martha (Jerry) Hart and Russell (late Kathy) Mays; grandfather of Antonia Mays, Kierra Mays, Andrea Mays, Hanna Bowers, Noah Bowers, and Cole Bowers; also, our beloved fur baby, Maxwell. Mr. Mays was a graduate of Shaw High School in Cleveland, University of Akron, then started his career in sales having last worked for Philpac in Buffalo, NY. He then went on to being a drug and alcohol counselor for the Salvation Army. He enjoyed cooking, playing his trumpet for the Salvation Army and the Christmas Kettle drives, coaching little league baseball, Chinese cooking, jazz music, playing golf, and was an avid QVC shopper. Friends welcome 2-6 p.m. TUESDAY, WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. WEDNESDAY in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020