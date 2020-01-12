Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MAYS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT LEE MAYS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT LEE MAYS Obituary
MAYS ROBERT LEE

Age 75, of Scott Twp., on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Marie A. Vranes Mays; son of the late Robert E. and Ruth E. Komaneski Mays; dear father of Robert, Jr., (Allison) Mays, Andrew Mays, John (Elizabeth) Bowers, Marc (Deb) Bowers; brother of Martha (Jerry) Hart and Russell (late Kathy) Mays; grandfather of Antonia Mays, Kierra Mays, Andrea Mays, Hanna Bowers, Noah Bowers, and Cole Bowers; also, our beloved fur baby, Maxwell. Mr. Mays was a graduate of Shaw High School in Cleveland, University of Akron, then started his career in sales having last worked for Philpac in Buffalo, NY. He then went on to being a drug and alcohol counselor for the Salvation Army. He enjoyed cooking, playing his trumpet for the Salvation Army and the Christmas Kettle drives, coaching little league baseball, Chinese cooking, jazz music, playing golf, and was an avid QVC shopper. Friends welcome 2-6 p.m. TUESDAY, WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. WEDNESDAY in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now