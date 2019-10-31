Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
ROBERT LEE WEISENSEE

ROBERT LEE WEISENSEE Obituary
WEISENSEE ROBERT LEE

Age 39, of West View, peacefully passed away with his family by his side on Monday, October 28, 2019. Beloved son of Edward and Karen (Clemens) Weisensee; brother of James and Richard Weisensee of West View; grandson of the late Edward and Alice Weisensee and Edward and Margaret (Morgan) Clemens; nephew of James (Deb) Clemens of West View, Daniel Clemens of Ross, Janet (Robert) Hirt of Ross, Sandy Clemens of Troy Hill, Phillip (Lisa) Mobley of Massachusetts, and the late Donald Weisensee. Family will welcome friends on Friday from 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229, where a Blessing Service will be held following visitation at 7:30 p.m. Rob was an employee of Vacuum Research for 17 years. He liked to fish in North Park and enjoyed long walks in the evening with his Mom. He will be missed by his coworkers, many cousins, and his friends. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
