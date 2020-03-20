Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT LESSA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT LESSA


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
ROBERT LESSA Obituary
LESSA ROBERT

Age 73, of Pittsburgh, PA, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 due to a longtime battle with a breathing disorder. He was the son of the late William and Blanche Lessa.  Robert was the loving husband of the late Roberta Lessa for over 38 years. He is survived by his three children, Michael (Colleen) Lessa, Timothy Lessa, and Deborah (Scott) Sayne and his three grandchildren, Anthony, Dominic, and Adam. "Bob" was a Navy Veteran who worked for Duquesne Light and then First Energy for 40 years after serving in the Navy. He most enjoyed his time at the Rivers Casino, taking fishing trips, and slow cooking his famous sausage for family gatherings during the Christmas season. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Dormont, 15216, (412) 531-4000. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, 3-5 p.m. and Sunday, March 22, 2020, 6-8 p.m. Due to the recent Coronavirus restrictions, visitation is limited to 10 people AT ONE TIME inside. All others will be asked to wait outside until called. Private farewell will be conducted Monday, March 23, 2020, 11 a.m. Military Honors will be conducted during interment at Jefferson Memorial Park. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Download Now