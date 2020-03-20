|
|
LESSA ROBERT
Age 73, of Pittsburgh, PA, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 due to a longtime battle with a breathing disorder. He was the son of the late William and Blanche Lessa. Robert was the loving husband of the late Roberta Lessa for over 38 years. He is survived by his three children, Michael (Colleen) Lessa, Timothy Lessa, and Deborah (Scott) Sayne and his three grandchildren, Anthony, Dominic, and Adam. "Bob" was a Navy Veteran who worked for Duquesne Light and then First Energy for 40 years after serving in the Navy. He most enjoyed his time at the Rivers Casino, taking fishing trips, and slow cooking his famous sausage for family gatherings during the Christmas season. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Dormont, 15216, (412) 531-4000. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, 3-5 p.m. and Sunday, March 22, 2020, 6-8 p.m. Due to the recent Coronavirus restrictions, visitation is limited to 10 people AT ONE TIME inside. All others will be asked to wait outside until called. Private farewell will be conducted Monday, March 23, 2020, 11 a.m. Military Honors will be conducted during interment at Jefferson Memorial Park. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020