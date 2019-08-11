Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
ROBERT "LEV" LEWANDOWSKI


1957 - 2019
ROBERT "LEV" LEWANDOWSKI Obituary
LEWANDOWSKI ROBERT "LEV"

Age 62, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, of Baldwin. Beloved husband of 34 years of Charlene (Bujarski); loving father of Jason and Josh (Rosy); cherished grandfather of Aurora and Stella; son of the late Eugene and Josephine (Pugaczewski) Lewandowski; brother of the late Ron (survived by Debbie) Lewandowski and Susan (Lorin) Flickinger; brother-in-law of Margie (Bob) Forster, Mary DiLiberatore, Dolores (the late Bob) Zimmerman and Victoria (the late James); godfather of Kara Lewandowski; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 1-6 p.m.  A blessing service will be held at 6:00 p.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to , 100 W. Station Square Drive, Ste. 1900, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
