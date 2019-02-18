|
SUPER ROBERT LOUIS
Age 90, passed away suddenly on February 16, 2019. Loving husband of 66 years of Clare Rita; father of Bob, Frank (Janet Kamp), Jim Super and honorary son, Ed Pendred "Number 4"; grandfather of Brian (Michelle), Adam (Heather), Steven and Brendan; great-grandfather of Colton and Arlo. Robert was the owner of Sheraden Drug Store and was always known for his kind smile and quick wit. Friends received THURSDAY 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Funeral Mass at Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip R.C. Church on Friday at 10 a.m.
wfconroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019