Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
412-331-5192
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT SUPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT LOUIS SUPER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT LOUIS SUPER Obituary
SUPER ROBERT LOUIS

Age 90, passed away suddenly on February 16, 2019. Loving husband of 66 years of Clare Rita; father of Bob, Frank (Janet Kamp), Jim Super and honorary son, Ed Pendred "Number 4"; grandfather of Brian (Michelle), Adam (Heather), Steven and Brendan; great-grandfather of Colton and Arlo. Robert was the owner of Sheraden Drug Store and was always known for his kind smile and quick wit. Friends received THURSDAY 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Funeral Mass at Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip R.C. Church on Friday at 10 a.m. 


wfconroyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.