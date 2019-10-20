|
BAKER, M.D. ROBERT LOVE
Dr. Robert Love Baker died at the age of 93 after a stroke sustained in July 2019. He was predeceased by his father, John Paul Baker, Sr., mother, Mabel Love Baker; brothers, John Paul Baker, Jr. and James Love Baker; wife of 65 years, Barbara Jane Kessler Baker; and daughter Gwendolyn Ann Baker Thomas. He is survived by his son, Robert Love Baker II, D.O. (Connie), daughter, Patricia Diane Baker Dement (Joseph); son-in-law, James Henry Thomas, Jr.; grandchildren, Robert Love Baker III (Kathleen), Andrew Hoffman Baker (Allison), James Henry Thomas III (Samantha), David Kessler Thomas, Barbara Diane Thomas, Jessica Leigh Dement Connolly (Paul), Timothy Miller Dement (Emily), Bennett Baker Dement (Elizabeth); great-grandchildren, Penelope Jeanne Baker, Elizabeth Grace Baker, Liam Robert Baker; and sister-in-law, Vicki Kessler Cole; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He graduated from Penn Hills High School in 1943. He received his BS degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1946 and his MD degree from Northwestern University and the University of Pittsburgh in 1948. He completed his Internship from St. Francis Medical Center in 1948-49. His neurological surgery residency was one of the first at the Western Pennsylvania Hospital where he trained from 1949-52 and the University of Pittsburgh 1954-55. He was a Captain in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1952-54 practicing neurological surgery at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. He was Board Certified in Neurological Surgery in 1958 and practiced at over twenty hospitals in western Pennsylvania serving patients from 1955 – 2003. He was a member of the Allegheny County Medical Society, the Pennsylvania Medical Society, the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. He was a member of Hebron Church in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, previous board member of Y.O.U. and a charter board member of Christian Church Camps of Pittsburgh, Inc. (Summer's Best Two Weeks). He was a long time social member of the Oakmont Country Club. He loved gardening, photography, travel, and was dedicated to his wife Barbara and family. He loved his Lord Jesus Christ, whom is risen from the dead, and now Bob has joined his wife Barbara and family in eternity thanks to his salvation through Jesus Christ and Christ alone. Only by the grace of the one true God. A memorial service will be held December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hebron Church 10460 Frankstown Road, Pgh., PA 15235. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to his favorite charities. Brother's Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 Hebron Church, 10460 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA, 15235 Christian Church Camps of Pittsburgh, Inc., 111 Lake Gloria Road, Boswell, PA 15531. To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com. GROCE FUNERAL HOME at Lake Julian, Arden, NC is assisting the family.