|
|
LYNCH, JR. ROBERT "BUTCH"
Age 51, unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2019, of Whitehall, formerly of McKees Rocks. Beloved husband of Maranda Lea Williams; devoted son of Michael and Peggy Lynch; cherished brother of Suzanne Stroebel, Kelly Lynch and Angie (Troy) DeMaster; son-in-law of Richard and Darla Williams. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Butch was an avid square dancer, round dancer, scuba diver and loved to camp. Butch was a registered nurse and employed at Allegheny Health Network, Jefferson Hospital. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Parish, St. Mary Church, 1011 Church Avenue, McKees Rocks, PA 15126 at 9:30 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019