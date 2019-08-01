Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John of God Parish, St. Mary Church
1011 Church Avenue
McKees Rocks, PA
ROBERT "BUTCH" LYNCH Jr.


1968 - 2019
ROBERT "BUTCH" LYNCH Jr. Obituary
LYNCH, JR. ROBERT "BUTCH"

Age 51, unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2019, of Whitehall, formerly of McKees Rocks. Beloved husband of Maranda Lea Williams; devoted son of Michael and Peggy Lynch; cherished brother of Suzanne Stroebel, Kelly Lynch and Angie (Troy) DeMaster; son-in-law of Richard and Darla Williams.  Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.  Butch was an avid square dancer, round dancer, scuba diver and loved to camp. Butch was a registered nurse and employed at Allegheny Health Network, Jefferson Hospital.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Parish, St. Mary Church, 1011 Church Avenue, McKees Rocks, PA 15126 at 9:30 a.m.  EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
