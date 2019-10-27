|
ABER, SR. ROBERT M. "BOB"
A lifelong resident of the Steel Valley, Bob passed away on October 25, 2019, at Shady Side Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA with his loving family at his side. The son of the late Michael and Ann (Salem), he was born on September 22, 1935 at the home of his grandmother in Homestead, PA. Bob is survived by his wife of 38 years, Michaelene (Ferchak), his two brothers Bernard (Betty) and David (Charlotte), his two sons Robb (Mary Ann) and Michael (Susan), as well as his grandsons Luke, Adam, Theo and Charlie, and his great-grandson, Cade, the pole-cat supreme. Bob graduated from Homestead High School in 1953 and received a pharmacy degree from Duquesne University in 1957. After a stint in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, Bob, an all-in, glass is 100% full kinda guy, right away purchased his own pharmacy in Homestead Park, PA (Munhall) and operated as Bob Aber Pharmacy for 20 years. He also worked at Rite Aid and ultimately rose through the ranks to run its pharmacy managed care division, Eagle Managed Care. Prompted by the lengthy Steel Valley School strike of 1980, Bob also served on the Steel Valley School Board for 22 years. He was a Mason and a long-standing member of the Duquesne Golf Club in West Mifflin. And, in the 1980's, he even ran for the US Congress. The twinkle in Bob's eye and his big welcoming smile made everyone he met feel special. He always had a joke or a story to share. He was also a great listener and genuinely interested in the lives of others. He just made everyone around him feel good. A kind and compassionate man, Bob was always dropping off a box of this or that for someone or willing to lend a hand or "some walking around money" to those in need. He will always be "Uncle Bob" to his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who were touched by the innate kindness of the man. Friends received at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Tuesday 12 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m., where a Trisagion Service will be held at 7 pm. Bob was a devote member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland, PA, where his funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 am. Everyone please meet at church. The family would like to thank the countless staff (dieticians, pharmacy, PT technicians, nurses and doctors) at UPMC Shady Side for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to Alstrom Syndrome International at alstrom.org or at ASI, 14 Whitney Farm Road, Mt. Desert, ME 04660 or to St. George Orthodox Cathedral. www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019