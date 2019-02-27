|
|
BERNHEISEL ROBERT M.
Age 97, of Penn Hills, on Monday, February 25, 2019. Wife of 67 years to the late Mary Elizabeth "Mary Lib"; beloved father of Mark (Cathy) Bernheisel, Nancy E. Bernheisel and John (Nancy Jo) Bernheisel; grandfather of Terry (Nathan) Eldridge, Mandy (Jamie) Weaver, Melody (Ed) Agate, Bethany (Ken) Nemit and Lindsey (Aaron) Barker; great-grandfather of 16; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph and Clyde Bernheisel. Friends received, Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. A Service will be held Thursday 11 a.m. at Penn Hills Alliance Church. Interment in Restland Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019