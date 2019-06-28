BREY ROBERT M.

Age 58, of Denton, Texas formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born on June 19, 1961, he was the son of the late Dorothy and Don Brey. Beloved husband of Shelby Brey of 18 years; stepfather of Alex Hillen and Nikki (Andy) Aguilera; and Grandberry of Penelope Aguilera. Robert loved music, he was a musician who enjoyed playing the drums, piano and writing music. He was a hard worker and owner of a successful commercial masonry business. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 2900 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.