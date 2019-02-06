|
|
FITTANTE ROBERT M.
Age 78, of Wimauma, passed away on January 26, 2019. Robert dedicated himself to raising his family with his wife, Cindy. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also had a soft spot for his dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Hilda Fittante. Robert is survived by his loving family, wife of 23 years, Cindy Fittante; children, Tracy (Brian) Crow, Terry Landfried, Bob Fittante, Jr, Michael Fittante, Krista (John) Gosnell, Joshua (Rachel) Shackoor, and Dustin (Rebecca) Parrish; and 11 grandchildren. There will be a celebration of Robert's life on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Krista's home.
www.serenitymeadows.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019