Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Krista's home
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT FITTANTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT M. FITTANTE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT M. FITTANTE Obituary
FITTANTE ROBERT M.

Age 78, of Wimauma, passed away on January 26, 2019. Robert dedicated himself to raising his family with his wife, Cindy. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also had a soft spot for his dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Hilda Fittante. Robert is survived by his loving family, wife of 23 years, Cindy Fittante; children, Tracy (Brian) Crow, Terry Landfried, Bob Fittante, Jr, Michael Fittante, Krista (John) Gosnell, Joshua (Rachel) Shackoor, and Dustin (Rebecca) Parrish; and 11 grandchildren. There will be a celebration of Robert's life on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Krista's home.


www.serenitymeadows.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.