Robert M. Gee, Sr., age 96, of Ross Twp., on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Seibert) Gee; loving father of Nancy (Steve) Kimmel, Robert (Laurie) Gee, Jr. and Mary Anne (Ron) Kims; proud grandfather of Sarah Gee; and great-grandfather of Annabelle Gee. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 11 a.m. in Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Rd, Allison Park, PA 15101. Robert was a proud WWII Army Veteran and a Purple Heart recipient, and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, Voluntary Service (118V-A), 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
