ROBERT M. "MR. KAZ" KACZMAREK

Age 80, of Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Beloved husband of 55 years of Yvonne C. (Joka) Kaczmarek; loving father of Michael (Mariann) Kaczmarek and Melissa White; devoted Pap of Zachary and Adam Kaczmarek and Megan (fiancée Dominic) and Morgan White; brother of Richard (Sharon) and Edward Kaczmarek; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street., Lawrenceville on Thursday, June 13, 2019, and Friday, June 14, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Stanislaus Church at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
