KANIECKI ROBERT M. "BOB"

Of Ross Twp., on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Bob served in the Army Air Force for four years. He studied languages at Syracuse University and was a Russian interpreter during the Korean War. He was awarded a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Rutgers University. He is survived by his wife, Jean, of nearly 60 years; three sons, Robert (Christine), James (Denise), Brian; and nine beautiful grandchildren who called him "Pop Pop"; and sister, Eileen (Brennan); and sister-in-law, Eileen (Janasik); and many nieces and nephews. He spent his career in the steel industry, which took him around the world, and rose to the rank of Vice President. He became an "honorary Irishman," traveling to Ireland 28 times. Bob belonged to several Irish organizations: Ancient Order of Hibernians, whose motto is "friendship, unity and Christian charity"; President of Conway Mill Trust, a non-profit group working to better the lives of people in the North of Ireland; Treasurer of Irish American Unity Conference, working for a peaceful and united Ireland. He served as Treasurer of Pittsburgh Ceili Club, which promotes Irish dance and culture, plus All Ireland Social Group and Gaelic Arts Society. Bob and Jean were honored by the Irish Echo newspaper as Community Champions for their work in the Irish community, and in 2009 he was honored to be an invited guest at the White House on St. Patrick's Day. Bob will be greatly missed by his family and many friends, but especially his wife. "The mystery of love is greater than the mystery of death." (Oscar Wilde) Friends received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sebastian Church Wednesday 10 a.m. Donations to Conway Mill Trust, PO Box 101529, Pgh PA 15237-8529