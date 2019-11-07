Home

Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
ROBERT M. LAUZONIS

ROBERT M. LAUZONIS Obituary
LAUZONIS ROBERT M.

On Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Melanie LaSota; son of the late Jacob and Bernice Lauzonis; brother of Nancy (Terry) Parker and the late Lorraine (Clyde) Taber; son in law of Florence (Zawada) LaSota and the late Edward LaSota; brother in law of Larry (Susan) LaSota; uncle of Nicole (Greg) Rendine and Joseph (Jessica) LaSota; father of Jessie and Belle. Friends received Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in All Saints P.N.C. Church on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to All Saints P.N.C. Church, 500 Fifth St., Carnegie, PA 15106.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
