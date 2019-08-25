|
|
MARTINI ROBERT M.
Age 82, of South Fayette, on August 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia Jean (Kruluts) Martini; loving father of Jeffrey Robert (Diana) Martini and Jodi (John) Velazquez; cherished grandfather of Marlo and Lanah Velazquez; brother of William (Connie) Martini and uncle of Elizabeth, Bill and John Martini. Family and friends received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Federal United Methodist Church, 811 Dutch Hill Road, Oakdale, PA 15071. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019