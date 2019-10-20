Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
ROBERT M. "BOB" POWERS. Jr.

POWERS. JR. ROBERT M. "BOB"

Age 81, of Bethel Park formerly of Conneaut Lake and the South Hills. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou (Rametta) Powers; loving father of Jacqui (Ken) Kozlowski, Debbie Somerhalder and Chris (Linda) Powers; loving Pappy of Rachel, Sammi, Zak, Hunter, Emily, Abby, Sierra and Brett; great-Pappy of Paisley, McKinley and Austin; son of the late Robert Powers, Sr. and Ruth (Bertha) Becker Powers; brother of the late Beverly Kelly and Dr. James Powers. Bob was a retied member of IBEW Local 5. Visitation Monday, 3-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Rd. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10 a.m. wwwboronfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
