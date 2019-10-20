|
POWERS. JR. ROBERT M. "BOB"
Age 81, of Bethel Park formerly of Conneaut Lake and the South Hills. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou (Rametta) Powers; loving father of Jacqui (Ken) Kozlowski, Debbie Somerhalder and Chris (Linda) Powers; loving Pappy of Rachel, Sammi, Zak, Hunter, Emily, Abby, Sierra and Brett; great-Pappy of Paisley, McKinley and Austin; son of the late Robert Powers, Sr. and Ruth (Bertha) Becker Powers; brother of the late Beverly Kelly and Dr. James Powers. Bob was a retied member of IBEW Local 5. Visitation Monday, 3-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Rd. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10 a.m. wwwboronfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019