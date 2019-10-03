Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louise de Marillac Church
320 McMurray Road
Pittsburgh, PA
ROBERT M. QUINLAN

ROBERT M. QUINLAN Obituary
QUINLAN ROBERT M.

Age 79, of Upper St. Clair, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was the son of the late Helen and Michael Quinlan. Beloved husband of Fran Quinlan for 54 years; loving father of Monique Galvin, Elaine (Vance) DuVall, and Rob (Karen) Quinlan; cherished grandfather of Sammi and Seamus Galvin, Harry DuVall, Ashley Quinlan; dear brother of the late Michael Quinlan. Bob was well loved by his many Bridge Partners. He was a proud US Marine Corps. Veteran. He was a dog lover, and rescued many dogs over the years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A Funeral Mass of will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louise de Marillac, 320 McMurray Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Burial will take place to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Bob requested memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 Route 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330, 724-222-PETS. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
