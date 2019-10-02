|
KEIM ROBERT MAHLON
Robert "Bob" Mahlon Keim, 82, of Ross Twp, PA, died September 30, 2019. Bob, son of Walter and Thelma Keim and loving husband of Suzanne Carlson Keim (58 years), passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Sue; his children, Robert Keim (Jeff), Jennifer Schilpp (Lisa), David Keim (Kristine); and his brother, William Keim (Barbara). He is also survived by five grandchildren, Katie (Chase), David, Sarah, Andrew, Zach; and one great-grandson, Carter. Bob loved The Lord and people. He was a faithful active long time member of Hiland Presbyterian Church. He grew up in Washington DC and was an alumni of Duke and American Universities. He was a CPA and worked as controller for St Francis General Hospital until his retirement in 2002. Bob also proudly served in the USMC. He loved to play tennis, boat and fish on Long Pond, play cards, travel and spend time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Services will be held at Hiland Presbyterian Church. Visitation with family this Friday from 7p.m. to 9 p.m. and a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hiland Presbyterian Church, 845 Perry Hwy, Pittsburgh, PA 15229.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019