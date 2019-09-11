Home

ROBERT MARTIN BAKER

ROBERT MARTIN BAKER Obituary
BAKER ROBERT MARTIN

Age 84, a lifelong resident of Sewickley, passed Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Sewickley Valley Hospital. Born September 24, 1934 in Sewickley, PA, he was one of eight born to Harold R. and Mildred P. Baker. Robert was a graduate of Sewickley High School, proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and obtained his associate degree in English from Point Park College. He is survived by brother, David F. Baker of Sewickley and brothers-in-law, John C. Kramer of Sewickley and Paul D. Bacon of Hopewell, also three generations of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Ruby and wife, Emily, Jerry and wife, Jean, Bill and wife, Margaret, Betty Kramer, Jackie Bacon and Martha Werner and husband, Earl. Robert requested No visitation or service. Arrangements by COPELAND'S. Interment private at Sewickley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the family memorial tree fund c/o Barb Kramer Yost.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
