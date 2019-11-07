Home

ROBERT MARTIN FLEMING


1934 - 2019
ROBERT MARTIN FLEMING Obituary
FLEMING ROBERT MARTIN

Age 85, of Murrysville passed away on November 1, 2019.  He was born January 17, 1934 in New Haven, Connecticut, son of the late Robert Martin Fleming, Sr. and Edith Alice Endsley Fleming.  In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, David Fleming and a sister, Marianne Moser.  Robert was a member of St. Alban's Anglican Church.  He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Anderson Fleming of Murrysville; three children, Susan (Karl) Fleming Crary, Michael Fleming, and Joel (Melanie) Fleming; a brother, James Fleming; and six grandchildren, Robert, Elizabeth, Liliana, Jason, Peter, and Zachary.  Private interment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.  A memorial service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Alban's Anglican Church, Murrysville.  Immediately following the service, the family will be having an open house at the family residence from 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association, Western PA Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA  15209.  www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
