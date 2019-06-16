MELNYK ROBERT

Age 89, of North Strabane Township, departed from this world peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 59 years to the late Louise P. Melnyk and loving father of Amy Melnyk and Michael Melnyk, both of North Strabane and Susan Melnyk of Columbus, Ohio; uncle to MaryAnn Gremba and Patrick Welsh. Predeceased by his wife, Louise; his mother, Ann Bernatonis; and his grandparents, Stephan and Eva Szwed Melnyk. Bob grew up in Burgettstown, PA and began working on the railroads at age 13. He worked at Weirton Steel prior to serving in the army from 1951-53, including combat in Korea. Upon his return, he met his wife and they married in 1955. A 1959 graduate of the Duquesne University School of Pharmacy, Bob began his career at Algeo Pharmacy in Mt. Lebanon before opening his own business in 1966. McMurray Pharmacy served Peters Township and the surrounding community for over 30 years. Bob not only took pride in his business but truly relished the relationships he developed and friendships made during his time in business. As a veteran, Bob was an active member of local VFW Post 764 after his retirement, raising needed funds for local charities. Bob was a parishioner at St. Thomas More for over 50 years and served as a volunteer on mission trips. Bob loved to golf, was a lifelong sports fan, especially of the Steelers. He loved to travel to new places around the world and close to home. Bob was both a very gregarious and generous man, and loved to give back to the community that had given so much to him over his lifetime. He will be greatly missed. Burial is private and a celebration of life service will be held at St. Thomas More Parish in Bethel Park on Saturday, July 20th, at 10 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the City Mission of Washington (www.citymission.org) or the .