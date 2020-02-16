|
COTTER ROBERT MICHAEL "BOBB"
Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, formerly of Morgantown, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born in Pittsburgh on June 22, 1959, but was raised in Morgantown. He graduated from Saint Francis High School and studied Graphic Design at West Virginia University. He was a former employee of Eide's Entertainment. In the 1980s, Bobb blazed a trail as one of the first deejays at WVU's U-92 FM, hosting the late night "Underexposed" show. Also, most notably, Bobb was extremely active in Morgantown 's alternative music scene as the vocalist for "Eddy Haskell," "Dash & The Riprocks," "Cheap Schtick," and especially "Th' Inbred," who put out two influential LPs in the late 1980s. Th' Inbred did two national tours of the U.S. and often performed at area clubs such as the Underground Railroad in Morgantown and the Electric Banana in Pittsburgh, with such important musical acts as the Dead Kennedys and Corrosion of Conformity. In the 1990s, he was an assistant to the well-known graphic artist Jim Steranko. Also at this time, Bobb was a frequent self-publisher and contributor to many comic and horror related fanzines and magazines. In the early 2000s, Bobb established a second career as an author of books on pop culture subjects for McFarland Publishing. The eight books he authored include "A History of the Doc Savage Adventures," "The Mexican Masked Wrestler and Monster Filmography," and his most recent book, "The Complete Misfits Discography." Bobb was a lifelong comic book collector and horror and sci-fi movie fan, and this was reflected in his writing. He was also an animal lover and avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Cotter, his mother, Mary Cotter, his sister, Susan Cotter, and his beloved dog, Lucky. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Neace Cotter, his nephew, Adam Hudson, his niece, Emily Hudson, his in-laws, Lloyd and Judy (Motz) Neace, Phillip and Cathy (Neace) Hudson, his former bandmates, in Th' Inbred, Billy Atwell, John "Duff" McIntosh, Robert Bowers and friends, Paul Riggie, George Chastain, Paul Taylor, Teresa (Swanigan) O'Cassidy, Terry Stead, and David Tate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Stepping Stones Canine Fosters via Paypal to [email protected] or mailed to Stepping Stones Canine Fosters WV, 6918 Heritage Dr., Charleston, WV 25312. This is the nonprofit organization that placed puppies Sid and Nancy with Bobb and Cheryl. To quote one of Bobb's favorite movies "Cool Hand Luke," he was a "natural born world shaker." Those who knew him well loved him and will miss him forever. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to: TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., Penn Hills.