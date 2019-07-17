FEDARKO ROBERT MICHAEL

Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 79 following a long and courageously fought battle with prostate cancer. Bob was born on August 16, 1939 to the late Michael and Anne (Contenti) Fedarko of Monongahela, where he grew up and graduated from Monongahela High School prior to enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, in which he served honorably for three years. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, his father, and his two sisters, Lorraine and Dolores. In addition to Rita, his wife of 54 years, and his dedicated sons, Kevin of Flagstaff, AZ and Aaron of Camden, ME, he is survived by a loving daughter-in-law, Molly, and two cherished grandsons, Simon and Wilson, as well as numerous relatives, in-laws, friends, and family, all of whom are remembered with deep affection and love. He was a hairdresser for 51 years, most of which were spent at Fedarko's Hair Fashions in Oakmont, which he and his wife operated together until 2012. He was known for his quick wit and warm personality. During seven years of retirement, he found peace and comfort in nature, especially the view of the farm and fields from his own back yard. Bob and his family would like to express their gratitude for the care he received at the Hillman Cancer Center, especially from Drs. Rahul Parikh and Leonard Appleman. Profound gratitude is also extended to the dedicated and compassionate members of the team at Family Hospice and Palliative Care who saw him through his final four months, most especially Stacey Schifino, Keshia Thomas, Hal Lederman, and Father Edward Pehanich; to George Tartal at Comfort Keepers; to Sandy Stephens; and to Lisa Schaeffer at Canterbury Place, where he spent his final two days. Bob would also want this, the final testament to a life well-lived, to include a note of deepest gratitude to Rita for her devotion, her love, and the "expertise" she lavished on him with unstinting selflessness during his darkest hours of need. Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 444 St. John St., Pittsburgh, PA 15239. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, the family asks that donations be made in Bob's name to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243. Bob, job well done! May you rest in peace knowing that you are forever loved and deeply missed. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont. (412) 828-3535.