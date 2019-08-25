Home

Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
412-787-1800
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
Age 67, of Robinson Township, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Loving husband of 44 years to Sandy; devoted father of Jonathan (Nicole), Anita (Brad) Diggans; grandfather of Jonathan, Abby, Magnus, Mack, and Ellie; brother of Betty (Carl) Lanza and Albert Hodgkiss; also many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, James and Charles; and sister, Judy Wirth. Bob was the V.P. of Hodgkiss Construction and race car owner at local speedways. Racing was his shared passion with his son, Jon. He was Jon's lifelong hero, best friend and inspiration. Bob enjoyed many more years with his family from a kidney donation from his loving daughter, Anita. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m., and Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp., PA 15136, where a service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Fr. Timothy Thomson officiating. Burial will follow with military honors. Please visit www.pittsburghcremation.com to view and sign the family's guestbook.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
