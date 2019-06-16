Home

Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
ROBERT MICHAEL JACOBS

ROBERT MICHAEL JACOBS Obituary
JACOBS ROBERT MICHAEL

Age 48, of Bethel Park, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving mother and step-father, Sherry and Frank Tishey and father, Robert Jacobs. He is the beloved brother of Kim (Kirk) Terpack and Stacey Griffin; cherished grandson of Elaine Lashley; uncle of Amanda (Jeff) Marsch, Tyler (Courtney) George, Devin and Nate Griffin; great-uncle of Grady and Maddox Marsch and Aivan George. Also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, where a funeral service will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. www.henneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
