JACOBS ROBERT MICHAEL
Age 48, of Bethel Park, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving mother and step-father, Sherry and Frank Tishey and father, Robert Jacobs. He is the beloved brother of Kim (Kirk) Terpack and Stacey Griffin; cherished grandson of Elaine Lashley; uncle of Amanda (Jeff) Marsch, Tyler (Courtney) George, Devin and Nate Griffin; great-uncle of Grady and Maddox Marsch and Aivan George. Also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, where a funeral service will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019