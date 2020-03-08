MILANOVICH ROBERT MICHAEL

Robert "Bob" Milanovich died of heart failure on February 25th at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, Florida. Retired since 2010, he had served 31 years as Director of Marketing and Resident Relations at John Knox Village. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rose Ada Haley Milanovich of Pompano Beach and Greene County, Pennsylvania; their surrogate son, Denny Carrier of Lorain, Ohio; his sister, Millicent Susens and her husband, Dr. George P. Susens, of San Francisco, California and their daughter Karin Susens and husband Jack Stephenson of Skokie, Illinois; his half-sister, Helen "Tootsie" Webster (Gordon, deceased) of Phoenix, Arizona, and her daughter, Diana Lynn Fraser, and husband David of Scottsdale, Arizona; and innumerable cousins and close friends. Born in Pittsburgh in 1941 and raised there, Bob remained a devoted native of the city he loved, although he lived elsewhere for much of his adult life. Bob demonstrated as an adolescent his industrious nature - by having two huge paper routes simultaneously, and his charm - by convincing his little sister to count the thousands of coins he collected weekly. As a harbinger of his long-term professional life Bob worked as a teenager for a pharmacy delivering prescriptions to primarily the elderly in his suburb, Baldwin-Whitehall, nurturing his deeply rooted concern for the elderly. After graduating from Baldwin High School, he turned what might have been a routine two-year stint in the army, stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland, into an opportunity to travel throughout Europe and the United Kingdom. He wrote for the post newspaper and was often singled out as a young soldier with exceptional promise. On one memorable occasion Bob was asked by a General to accompany him to the Pentagon on a routine matter - which is where he was on the afternoon of Friday, November 22nd, 1963. The assassination of President Kennedy helped instill in him a deep sense of the unpredictability of life.

After marrying Rose, a nurse, Bob found his niche in the burgeoning field of life care communities first in Connecticut and then Arizona. He relocated to Florida in 1979 to head the marketing team at John Knox Village. With his exceptional ability to remember - and sincere inclination to care about - the personal histories of everyone he met, he worked to shape the Village and played a significant role in helping the Village build and sustain a thriving presence among life care communities both locally and throughout the United States. Bob was active with the Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Pompano Beach Historical Society. He was also a car aficionado and stellar fan of Florida's car culture.

Together, Bob and Rose traveled extensively and continued to welcome their family and friends on many occasions to their homes in Pittsburgh, in South Palm Beach, in Pompano Beach, and in Greene County, Pennsylvania where they built a log house. Their generous natures readily enveloped family and friends throughout their long, loving marriage.

A memorial service and interment will occur on Saturday, March 28th at 1:00 p.m. at the Mausoleum in Jefferson Memorial Park, 401 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15236, (412) 655-4500. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John Knox Village Employee Scholarship Fund and/or the Resident Assistance Fund, John Knox Village, 651 SW 6th Street, Pompano Beach, Florida 33060.