On Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was the son of the late Michael John and Anna (Malinchak) Sowa; brother of the late Sister Joanne Sowa; he is survived by his sister, Elsie Mary Uribe of Lima, Peru; by niece, Ann E. Uribe of Lima, Peru; he is survived by his nephew, Dr. John P. Uribe and his wife, Julieta and their children, Alexandra and Christopher of Pittsburgh; he is survived also by his nephew, Michael P. Uribe and his wife, MariaEugenia and their daughter, Rebecca of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by a grandniece, Nicole Andrea Uribe Cornejo of Lima, Peru. He is also survived by one aunt and several cousins. Mr. Sowa was a 1957 graduate of Central Catholic High School while attending Duquesne University he taught at Pittsburgh Automation Institute. Mr. Sowa graduated in 1964 from the School of Education of Duquesne University Cum Laude and earned a masters degree in education from Duquesne University also. Mr. Sowa taught for about 50 years in the Pittsburgh public and catholic school systems. At St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, Brighton Heights he was active as a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Choir, Lector, Cantor, Sacristan, CCD teacher and was in charge of the alter servers and their scheduling. He was loved by all and will be sorely missed. Friends may call Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Ave., N.S. Funeral Mass in St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, Friday, 10 a.m. PLEASE DO NOT SEND FLOWERS. If you choose, you may make a donation in Mr. Sowa's name to the St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, 3854 Brighton Rd., Pgh., PA 15212.

