YANCHUS, M.D. ROBERT MICHAEL
Age 94, of New Kensington, PA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born in Masontown, Pennsylvania to Michael (Czechoslovakia) and Mary Kovach (Hungary) Yanchus. Predeceased by his brother, Edward, sister, Mary Yanchus Lawrence, sister, Pauline Yanchus Manner, and beloved wife, Mary M. Yanchus. Devoted father to Sally A. Yanchus, M.B.A., Susan Yanchus Mix, R.N., and Nancy J. Yanchus, Ph.D. Cherished friend to many. Robert showed great intellect and artistic talent growing up. He was a soldier in the Army in WWII, fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium, and received a purple heart for his service. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh Medical School and went on to specialize in orthopedic surgery. He conducted his residency at the Aspinwall VA Medical Center and Shadyside Presbyterian Hospital. It was at the VA where he met his future wife, Mary (Meg) McArn, where she was a practicing dietitian. It was, in his words, love at first sight. They married on February 5th, 1954 and remained together until her passing on July 13, 2013. He practiced medicine at Citizens General Hospital in New Kensington and Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights for the majority of his career. He absolutely loved practicing orthopedic surgery and was truly talented in this calling. Robert was well known in his community for his kindness and generosity towards his patients. His passions outside of work included music, skiing, and golf. He played the string bass in several community orchestras, including the University of Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra. Robert was an exceptionally enthusiastic about Big Band Music and listened devoutly to Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman, and Artie Shaw. He skied at Seven Springs, Hidden Valley, and Blue Knobb resorts (all in Pennsylvania) but his favorite place to ski was Breckenridge, Colorado where he and his family vacationed for over 20 years, and where he taught all three of his daughters how to ski. An avid golfer, he belonged to Hill Crest Country Club and enjoyed playing with many of his friends on his days off. In his later years, he resided in Thousand Oaks, California and Madison, Connecticut, where he was able to spend time with his son-in-law, Christian Mix, and his grandchildren Owen, Amanda and Brian Mix. He had a very dry sense of humor, and was known to drop insightful, witty one-liners at the most appropriate points in a conversation. He enjoyed making others laugh and, also, frequently got a chuckle out of his own wit. His egalitarian approach when interacting with others garnered great respect in the community. Robert showed kindness, compassion, and empathy to family, friends, and strangers alike. A memorial service for Robert will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 16 at Grace Community Church in Lower Burrell, PA. Interment will be private. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME, LTD. was entrusted with the arrangements. rossgwalker.com