Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Memorial service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Grace Community Church
Lower Burrell, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT YANCHUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT MICHAEL YANCHUS M.D.


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT MICHAEL YANCHUS M.D. Obituary
YANCHUS, M.D. ROBERT MICHAEL

Age 94, of New Kensington, PA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born in Masontown, Pennsylvania to Michael (Czechoslovakia) and Mary Kovach (Hungary) Yanchus. Predeceased by his brother, Edward, sister, Mary Yanchus Lawrence, sister, Pauline Yanchus Manner, and beloved wife, Mary M. Yanchus. Devoted father to Sally A. Yanchus, M.B.A., Susan Yanchus Mix, R.N., and Nancy J. Yanchus, Ph.D. Cherished friend to many. Robert showed great intellect and artistic talent growing up. He was a soldier in the Army in WWII, fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium, and received a purple heart for his service. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh Medical School and went on to specialize in orthopedic surgery. He conducted his residency at the Aspinwall VA Medical Center and Shadyside Presbyterian Hospital. It was at the VA where he met his future wife, Mary (Meg) McArn, where she was a practicing dietitian. It was, in his words, love at first sight. They married on February 5th, 1954 and remained together until her passing on July 13, 2013. He practiced medicine at Citizens General Hospital in New Kensington and Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights for the majority of his career. He absolutely loved practicing orthopedic surgery and was truly talented in this calling. Robert was well known in his community for his kindness and generosity towards his patients. His passions outside of work included music, skiing, and golf. He played the string bass in several community orchestras, including the University of Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra. Robert was an exceptionally enthusiastic about Big Band Music and listened devoutly to Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman, and Artie Shaw. He skied at Seven Springs, Hidden Valley, and Blue Knobb resorts (all in Pennsylvania) but his favorite place to ski was Breckenridge, Colorado where he and his family vacationed for over 20 years, and where he taught all three of his daughters how to ski. An avid golfer, he belonged to Hill Crest Country Club and enjoyed playing with many of his friends on his days off.  In his later years, he resided in Thousand Oaks, California and Madison, Connecticut, where he was able to spend time with his son-in-law, Christian Mix, and his grandchildren Owen, Amanda and Brian Mix. He had a very dry sense of humor, and was known to drop insightful, witty one-liners at the most appropriate points in a conversation. He enjoyed making others laugh and, also, frequently got a chuckle out of his own wit. His egalitarian approach when interacting with others garnered great respect in the community. Robert showed kindness, compassion, and empathy to family, friends, and strangers alike. A memorial service for Robert will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 16 at Grace Community Church in Lower Burrell, PA. Interment will be private. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME, LTD. was entrusted with the arrangements. rossgwalker.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -