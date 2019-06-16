Home

Age 80, of Greenfield, passed peacefully surrounded by loved one's on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Rose Michak; parents, Andrew and Frances Michak; and siblings, Andrew, Jr., John F. and Ronald Michak. Bob was a loving father and best friend to his three children, Gina (Matt) Krejdovsky, Bob (Veronica) Michak and Rachel Moltz. Pappy Bob of Andrew, Melissa (Roman), Jacqueline (Shane), Zachary (Colleen) and James; great-grandfather of Braeden, Sophia, Josephine and Alyssa; brother of Thomas, Jerry A., Kathleen Slutsky ad Gloria Collins. Bob was a proud Army veteran and proudly served the City of Pittsburgh for 32 years. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Funeral Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
