MITCHELL ROBERT "MITCH"

Age 85, of Canonsburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born on February 24, 1934, he was the son of the late Lorraine and James Mitchell. Beloved wife to Marianne Chereck for 65 years; loving father to Kathleen Robbins and Lorraine (Chuck) Bogden; cherished pappy to Dominic (Tricia), Matthew, and Robert (Gina) Mitchell, Christopher (Paige) Gross, Richard (Shana) Neel; dear great-pappy to Anthony, Mason and Carson Mitchell, Emily and Olivia Gross, and Bruce and Sam Neel. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Mitchell; son-in-law, Bruce Robbins; and two brothers and three sisters. He was a proud member of the Yugoslav Club, The Outdoorsmen Club and the VFW. Mitch enjoyed life, but he most importantly cherished the time spent with his family. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his second family at North Strabane Rehab and Wellness Center and the nurses and staff at St. Clair Hospital - you are all truly angels. Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A funeral service will take place on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Foundations. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.pittsburghcremation.com.