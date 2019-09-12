Home

More Obituaries for ROBERT ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT MORICE ROBINSON Jr.

ROBERT MORICE ROBINSON Jr. Obituary
ROBINSON, JR. ROBERT MORICE

Age 42, quietly on September 10, 2019. Beloved son of Robert, Sr. and Charlene Robinson; his loving partner, Cindy Douglas; father of Robert, III, Jayon, Rashaad, Diamond Robinson; brother of Marcus and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, September 13, 2019 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St., at South Ave., Wilkinsburg, 15221. Funeral Ceremony Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Deliverance Baptist Church, 812 Ross at Swissvale Ave., 15221. Burial Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
