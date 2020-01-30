|
SOLOMON ROBERT MYRON
Beloved husband of the late Lois Solomon, beloved father of Edward Solomon and the late Lee Solomon, grandfather to the late Jeffrey Solomon, father-in-law to Cathy Weiss and Andrea Solomon-Eller ("Son-in-law" Andrew Eller) and uncle to Faye Potts, Adele Sales, Beth Kurson, Lawrence Orinstein, Ronna Solomon, Eric Solomon and Louis Solomon, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Florida. Bob was married to Lois for 63 years but they started dating 8 years before that in 1942 when they were both students at Taylor Allderdice High School. An excellent athlete in basketball (Captain), tennis (City Champion), and swimming, Bob left in 1944 to serve in the Merchant Marines and Navy in Europe and Asia. Upon return, he enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh and graduated in 1949. He liked to talk about the more than 25 jobs he had from being a hypnotist for a dentist to working as an usher at Forbes Field the day Babe Ruth hit his last home run. All of this culminated in him starting Tile City, a retail floor covering business. Being both an entrepreneur and innovator, Bob grew the business to 23 stores in Western PA, Ohio and Massachusetts. Both Bob and Lois became avid golfers and they belonged to Westmoreland Country Club where Bob served as Board Chairman. They also became involved in numerous charitable causes including the United Jewish Federation, American Cancer Society, Temple Sinai, Allegheny Health Network, State of Israel Bonds, and others. Bob and Lois loved to travel, played a competitive game of bridge and had numerous wonderful friends. Family was always top priority and Bob was the patriarch, Unfortunately, Lee was lost to brain tumor in 1995 and Jeffrey passed away in 2006. Bob and Lois moved permanently to Florida in the 1990's where they enjoyed the warm weather, daily golf, dancing and the "retired life" but they kept in close touch with friends and family in Pittsburgh and throughout the country. In his retired years, Bob developed a proclivity for creating art from found objects including wrenches and bolts to classic automobile grills. He also became an enthusiastic and accomplished fisherman. He was always an avid student of and excellent investor in the stock market and no floor covering escaped his evaluation. Being sedentary was not in his plans and he was quite active through his 93rd birthday. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12 Noon - 1 p.m.) Interment B'nai Israel Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Lee Solomon Fund for Brain Tumor Research, Allegheny Health Network, 4818 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020