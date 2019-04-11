KONDAS ROBERT N.

Age 45, of Venetia, on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Beloved son of Mike and Judi Kondas; grandson of the late Charles and Dolores Egan, and Mary Kondas; nephew of Charles (Barbara) Egan, Susanne (Dennis) Cherok, Dana Egan, and Lynn (Derik) Morrow; also survived by many cousins and girlfriend, Betsy Popovich. Robert was a talented man. He worked in a variety of industries and professions. His skills led him to work as a trained chef even as far as restaurants in New Orleans. As time went on, his focus turned to a different craft. He found a great passion for carpentry and as it turned out he was a skillful craftsman. Over the years, he worked for different companies in different locations leaving his handywork throughout the Pittsburgh area. The finest of his work could be found in his home which he proudly renovated himself. Over the last six weeks, Robert's love for the outdoors led him to follow his heart to Alaska in search of a fishing job. His last few months here on Earth were filled with the majesty of nature. To those that knew him, he will be remembered as a proud, driven man. He sought perfection in the work he did and his family will forever bask in his labors of love done through his carpentry. His legacy will be one filled with beautiful memories of an honorable and devoted man. His love for the simplicity of nature and impressive and dedicated work ethic will be greatly missed. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road, Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church. Entombment in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery.