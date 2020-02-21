Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
ROBERT N. MILL

ROBERT N. MILL Obituary
MILL ROBERT N.

On February 14, 2020, Robert N. Mill, 69, of Hernando Beach, FL and formerly of Greentree, beloved husband of 47 years to Judith A. Mill, passed away. Also survived by his son, Robert M. (Tabatha) Mill of Harmony; brother of Michele Stewart and Richard (Rhonda) Mill; brother-in-law of the late James (Jean) Leonard, Clyde (Elizabeth) Leonard, Kathleen Leonard and Thomas (late Gale) Leonard; grandfather of Samantha and Shawn Mill; many nieces and nephews. Friends received Saturday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. Contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Service Society, 3005 Banksville Road, Pittsburgh, PA, 15216.  


www.simonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
