OBERST ROBERT "BOB"
Age 73, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles, CA, on January 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Oberst. He is survived by his mother, Catherine Oberst of Troy Hill; brother, David Oberst (Kathy) of Rockville, MD; niece, Christine Oberst (Showvik) of Malvern, PA; and nephew, Scott Oberst (Kristina) of Cambridge, MA. Funeral arrangements by PIERCE BROTHERS VALHALLA MORTUARY, 10621 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91606,
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020