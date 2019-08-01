|
ARGENTINE, JR. DR. ROBERT P.
Age 68, on July 30, 2019, after a long illness, was called home to be with his Heavenly Father. Loving and inseparable husband for 40 years to Priscilla "Sas" (Korn) Argentine, who he called his Polaris, the one true star; proud father of Christopher and Peter Carl; greatly loved brother to Dorrie Argentine, Peter and Helene Argentine; Joseph and Judy Argentine. Perfect Uncle to Jennifer Gleason and Matt Conrad, Colin and Nicole Gleason, Daniel and Abigail Gleason, Per, Anthony, Erik, and Anna Argentine, and Adam Argentine, Grace and Emma Geisler, and Sarah (Korn) Elwell, and Kevin Korn, as well as many grandnephews and grandnieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert P. Argentine, Sr. and Philomena (Bartone). Over 38 years of practice, Dr. Argentine impacted many children and their families with his expert care. He loved model trains, fishing, Civil War history, playing clarinet, rose gardening, winemaking and Cairn Terriers. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8p.m. at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724 941-3211. A funeral service will be celebrated Saturday August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Beverly Heights Presbyterian Church 1207 Washington Road, Pgh, PA 15228. Family suggest memorial contributions to the , The Kidney Foundation or Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
