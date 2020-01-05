|
BARRON, SR. ROBERT P. (BOB)
Age 71, of New Castle and formerly of McKeesport, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Husband of the late Joyann Barron; beloved father of Lisa Lacey and Robert P. (Julie) Barron, Jr.; devoted grandfather of Daniel, Joyann, Jacob Lacey, Emily, Robert, Katalina and Mason Barron; brother of Dennis Barron; nieces and nephews. Bob served in the US Navy. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. & ROGER M. DECARBO FUNERAL HOME, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle. Full Military honors to follow. Arrangements by ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, PITTSBURGH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020