Elmer L. Herman Funeral Home
5204 Second Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
(412) 521-2768
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elmer L. Herman Funeral Home
5204 Second Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
ROBERT P. "BOB" BARRON Sr. Obituary
BARRON, SR. ROBERT P. (BOB)

Age 71, of New Castle and formerly of McKeesport, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Husband of the late Joyann Barron; beloved father of Lisa Lacey and Robert P. (Julie) Barron, Jr.; devoted grandfather of Daniel, Joyann, Jacob Lacey, Emily, Robert, Katalina and Mason Barron; brother of Dennis Barron; nieces and nephews. Bob served in the US Navy. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. & ROGER M. DECARBO FUNERAL HOME, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle.  Full Military honors to follow. Arrangements by ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, PITTSBURGH.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
