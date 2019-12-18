|
CAREY, JR. ROBERT P.
Of Bellevue, on Monday, December 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Lori A. (Borkowskl) Carey; son of Joan Carey and the late Robert P. Carey, Sr.; brother of Therese Millman (Jeff); special uncle to Thomas Gill, Bethany (Jerry) Pepe, Megan Gill, Bryce Borkowski, Zachary Millman, and Nicole Millman; great-uncle to Jerry, Colton, Evelyn, Hunter, and Mia. No visitation. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sebastian Church Friday 10:30 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019