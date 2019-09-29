|
HOLUKA ROBERT P.
Robert P. Holuka, 73, of West Mifflin, originally from Duquesne, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Born March 29, 1946 to the late John and Mary (Magdich) Holuka. He was also preceded in death by his older brother, John. Robert is survived by his former wife, Karen (Lunz) Holuka. He is already terribly missed by his daughter, Amy Tricia Graham. She will never forget her childhood memories of having "feet fights" on the couch, him allowing her to put barrettes and bows in what hair he had left, watching boxing with him and of course she still has and uses the toy box he made for her many decades ago. She will be forever so proud of him and very grateful she inherited his Bob Vila and MacGyver skills and his quirkiness. He also leaves behind a beautiful granddaughter who says he was the smartest dude ever, most caring,funny, and the best, Kinley Asa Vernelle Graham, started sharing his enthusiasm of cars and loved attending car shows with him, for a hot dog and fries, and motorcycle rides in South Park and stopping at the Dairy Queen for ice cream afterwards; a grandson, Kyler Maddigan, greatly admired his attention to detail and his work ethic. He was also a great-grandfather. Bob is also survived by his son-in-law, Daniel Graham and a special friend, Harry Thompson. Bob was also a proud U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Friends and family will be received on Sunday September 29, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and Monday September 30th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the WILLIAM S. SKOVRANKO MEMORIAL HOME, Richford and Commonwealth Ave., Duquesne. A blessing service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. in the Memorial Home followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, Munhall, with Rev. Daniel Sweeney as celebrant. Burial with Military Honors will follow at 2 p.m. in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019